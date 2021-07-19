Head-To-Head Contrast: Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) versus Its Peers

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) is one of 859 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Artelo Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Artelo Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Competitors 4714 17883 39246 769 2.58

Artelo Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 600.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.83%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A -$4.66 million -0.80 Artelo Biosciences Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.11

Artelo Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Artelo Biosciences. Artelo Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A -69.79% -66.28% Artelo Biosciences Competitors -2,681.05% -112.54% -27.47%

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD. Artelo Biosciences has research collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to Investigate ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

