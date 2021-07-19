Head to Head Survey: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) vs. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $125.92 million 1.80 $20.86 million $1.14 11.64 Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.23 $3.16 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 20.23% 11.52% 0.89% Cincinnati Bancorp 21.90% 11.56% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BCB Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 35.85%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family mortgage, commercial business, small business administration, construction, home equity and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Fairfield, Hoboken, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, South Orange, River Edge, Rutherford, Union, and Woodbridge New Jersey, as well as three branches in Staten Island and Hicksville, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

