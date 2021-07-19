Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 2,736.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.25. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.