Hedera Hashgraph Market Capitalization Tops $1.45 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $129.43 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002380 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032357 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00222428 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005427 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,827,513 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

