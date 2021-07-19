Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSII opened at $40.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $786.20 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSII. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

