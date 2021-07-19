Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $27.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.32 million, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

