Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Director Sells $2,508,158.96 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Director Michael Mcknight sold 141,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $2,508,158.96.

HES stock opened at $76.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

