Highline Capital Management L.P. Has $11.52 Million Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Highline Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,475 shares during the period. CIT Group accounts for about 7.9% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Highline Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of CIT Group worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 121.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1,116.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.56. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.67.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, upped their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

