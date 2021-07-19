HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 6.7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 24 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

