Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 44,593 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,593 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $6,233,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,765,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after acquiring an additional 63,668 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

NYSE:VMO opened at $13.54 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0529 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.