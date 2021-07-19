Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.03 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

