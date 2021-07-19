Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.02

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 31176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

