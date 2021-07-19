Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 70,175 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 70,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.49, for a total transaction of $3,639,918.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $53,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,419,727 shares of company stock worth $398,238,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $313.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.57. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $329.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

