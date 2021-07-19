Holocene Advisors LP Has $10.60 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,025 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 9,859 shares worth $5,691,359. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $561.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.50. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $214.78 and a 12 month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

