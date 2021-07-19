Holocene Advisors LP Has $14.10 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 354,210 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NetApp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

