Holocene Advisors LP Sells 230,382 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,382 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Polaris worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Polaris by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 70,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

PII stock opened at $127.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.76.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

