Holocene Advisors LP Takes $7.86 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $2,471,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $217.74 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.93.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

