HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Marlene Debel Sells 11,000 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $28.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 17.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.