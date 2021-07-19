Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, insider Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 101,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48. Also, CEO Terry Gohl acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,491.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 138,616 shares of company stock worth $1,013,404 in the last ninety days. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.68. 51,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.78. Horizon Global has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $234.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.