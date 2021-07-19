Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 288,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 103.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 203,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,426 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth $6,545,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $146.34. The firm has a market cap of $533.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.96.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

