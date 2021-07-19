HRT Financial LP Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.