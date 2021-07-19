HRT Financial LP Has $1.12 Million Position in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 1.53% of GreenVision Acquisition worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 942,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 415,986 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in GreenVision Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

In other GreenVision Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $688,025.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.

About GreenVision Acquisition

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.