HRT Financial LP Invests $1.14 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,241,000 after buying an additional 6,117,731 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,380,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,520,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 374.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,107,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 874,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after purchasing an additional 574,622 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

