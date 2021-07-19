HRT Financial LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

HRT Financial LP cut its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,294 shares during the last quarter.

SGAMU opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

