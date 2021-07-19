Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.66.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.44. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 472,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 68.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

