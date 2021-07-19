Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the June 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 792,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

NYSE:HUM traded down $9.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.93. 865,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

