I/O Coin Hits One Day Volume of $81.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $81.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00358735 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002712 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.55 or 0.01400874 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,994,030 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

