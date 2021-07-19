IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,453. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 506,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after purchasing an additional 345,543 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

