IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $104.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $103.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDA. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.33.

IDA stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDACORP by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDACORP by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after buying an additional 506,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after buying an additional 345,543 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

