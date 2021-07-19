IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Up 5.7%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.71. 7,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 212,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock worth $751,184 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

