Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.0917

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0917 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $9,222.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00098822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00146753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,476,031 coins and its circulating supply is 45,831,784 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

