IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 360.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IDEX were worth $35,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 76.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IDEX by 24.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 310.6% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 8.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDEX by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $226.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.29. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.