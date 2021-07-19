IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IGM. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.25.
IGM opened at C$43.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.46. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$28.88 and a one year high of C$45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
