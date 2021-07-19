IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IGM. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.25.

IGM opened at C$43.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.46. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$28.88 and a one year high of C$45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.0600001 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

