IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 177,751 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,751 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,704,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50.

