IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $337.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $955.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock valued at $755,857,426. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

