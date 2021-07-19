IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold a total of 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $139.91 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

