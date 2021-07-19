IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $139.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

