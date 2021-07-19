IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $662.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $339.13 and a one year high of $670.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

