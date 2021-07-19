IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 130,448 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1,008.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,448 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 596,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 83,793 shares during the last quarter.

SLY opened at $92.24 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

