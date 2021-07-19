IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $228.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.21 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

