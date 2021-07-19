Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 77,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.