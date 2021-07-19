Infusive Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 987 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $2,692,400.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

