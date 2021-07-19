Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $129,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after buying an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,753,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

