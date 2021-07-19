Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $170,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.