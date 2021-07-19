Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

INGR stock opened at $87.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

