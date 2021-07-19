Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of INBX stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.41. 95,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,048. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inhibrx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter worth $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

