Ink Hits Market Cap of $371,189.08 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $371,189.08 and $40.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00099763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00146354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,869.04 or 1.00130862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

