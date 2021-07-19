Inscription Capital LLC Buys 147,327 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 82.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,327 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 265,301 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $15.90 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.