Inscription Capital LLC Buys 275 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,818,138 shares of company stock valued at $131,212,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

