Inscription Capital LLC Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Booking by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock opened at $2,144.72 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a PE ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,259.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.